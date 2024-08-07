MJF Has Flight Trouble Getting To AEW Dynamite, Will Drive There

MJF is having issues flying to this week’s AEW Dynamite, so he’s going to drive. The AEW American Champion is set to face Kyle Flecter on tomorrow’s show, and he posted to Twitter noting that flights to North Carolina have been all been canceled and he’s driving there instead.

MJF wrote:

“All flights to North Carolina have been cancelled, most likely because no one in their right mind would ever want to go to that garbage state (not my America). But since I am an American Hero and I have an obligation to my country to kick Kyle Fletcher’s ass, I am currently driving 10.5 hours to give Will Ospreay a preview of Wembley. #ThankMeLater”