Mjf Says He Hates Wrestling, God Simply Made Him the Best at It

– During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show ahead of AEW All In Texas, AEW star MJF discussed how he hates wrestling and how competing is his least favorite aspect of professional wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

MJF on how he hates wrestling: “I hate wrestling. Wrestling is my least favorite part of professional wrestling. I just so happen to be the best at it and it’s not my fault. God made me this way. He made me better and when I’m put in a certain situation and a talent is good enough, look, if it was up to me, every match I was in would be four or five seconds long.”

On trying to win at all times and wrestling being a business: “What I’m doing is trying to win at all times. If people want to discuss wrestling as an art form, that’s cute, I guess. Like for me, what professional wrestling is, is a business. And it’s a business that I’m just so happy to be very good at. The business is booming. I’m 29 years old. I’m a freak. I’m a young genius. I’m the most complete professional wrestler this sport has probably ever seen.”

As noted, MJF was victiorious in the Casino Gauntlet Match last Saturday at AEW All In Texas. The win in the gauntlet grants him a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Title at any time he wants.