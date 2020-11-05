MJF Hints At A Possible Follow-up To Le Dinner Debonair

In an interview with Fightful, MJF hinted that there could be a follow-up to ‘Le Dinner Debonair’ with Chris Jericho, as the two have ‘some things in the works.’ Here are highlights:

On a Dinner Debonair follow-up: “Absolutely. Right now we’ve got some things in the works. Nothing I can talk about legally, but there’s definitely some things in the works as far as musically goes. I mean, let’s face the facts here. I was an all state tenor [too?] for a reason. I was the captain of the Acafellas, an all male acapella group, for a reason. Chris Jericho is one of the greatest rock singers for a reason. Yeah, we’re both wildly talented. Nobody in all of professional wrestling could have pulled off the segment that we pulled off. There’s a reason it is the most talked about segment in the history of professional wrestling and I am very proud of it.”

On touring with Fozzy and singing Judas: “Oh, I would. Because we’re both professionals, Sean. Professionals. Next question. You’re embarrassing yourself. More importantly, you’re embarrassing me.”

On if he’d like to be tag champions with Jericho: “Absolutely. Every title in AEW. Because AEW, let’s face facts. we are the winners of the key demo week after week after week. We are the show. Every title in AEW is vastly important. My ultimate goal is to become AEW World Champion, clearly because I should, right now, be AEW World Champion because Jon Moxley is a cheating sonof—I’ll cut myself off there. But, would it be crazy to win the World Tag Team titles with my boy, CJ? Absolutely. That’d be great. That would be an absolutely great tag title run.”