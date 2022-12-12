wrestling / News
MJF Hints At Leaving Wrestling In His 30s, Comments On This Week’s Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, MJF commented on his AEW title defense at Winter is Coming and hinted at leaving wrestling entirely in his 30s.
He said: “You people will be let down horrendously and I’m gonna laugh. every time I win you’ll say it’s bad tv because deep down you resent the fact that at 26 I’ve accomplished more in my life then you ever will. By the time I’m in my 30’s I’ll have pillaged this industry and left it.”
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 12, 2022
