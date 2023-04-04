MJF Honored With Ceremony & Key to Town in Oyster Bay, New York

– As noted, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) had a ceremony scheduled for Monday, April 3 where he would be honored in a ceremony and presented with the key to the town of Oyster Bay, New York. Supervisor Joseph Saladino also wrote the following on MJF, who was honored for his charitable efforts to combat anti-Semitism and Jewish hate. Saladino wrote the following on Instagram:

“All Elite Wrestling Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman was in Town Hall today as we honored him for charitable efforts to combat anti-Semitism and #EndJewHate. A Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School graduate, MJF has demonstrated unwavering determination, skill and showmanship in becoming the AEW Champion, where his prowess in the ring and his undeniable charisma has made him a professional wrestling icon and one of the biggest box office draws in the sport. We are proud of him, and the charitable work he does outside the ring! Go get’em champ! Plainview, NY.”

Additionally, April 5 will also mark “MJF Day” in the town. AEW Dynamite will also be held at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York tomorrow night.