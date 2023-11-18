MJF Weighs In On Why Hulk Hogan Takes So Much Heat In Wrestling

MJF didn’t hold anything back when talking about why Hulk Hogan gets so much criticism, though he also gave Hogan credit as an icon. The AEW World Champion appeared in Dr. Beau Hightower’s latest video and during the video, he was asked why Hogan gets so much heat from the community.

“Because he’s a liar and a racist,” MJF replied (per Fightful). “It doesn’t change the fact that he was a massive draw and the professional wrestling business will never be the same because of him, for the better, but there are plenty of professional wrestlers that did great business, it doesn’t mean they’re great people. Chris Benoit is a great professional wrestler, it doesn’t mean he’s a good person.”

He continued, “For some reason, wrestling fans kind of struggle with that. They can’t separate the two, which is why I think people love me. I’m out and out a horrible person, and I’m honest about it. At least I’m honest about it.”