MJF Says Incident With Britt Baker Was ‘Blown Out of Proportion’

As previously reported, Britt Baker was legitimately suspended from AEW after an alleged incident with MJF. The story at the time claimed that Baker voiced her frustration that MJF’s match with Will Ospreay last month got an hour. This was overheard by MJF’s girlfriend Alicia Atout. According to the story at the time, MJF eventually confronted Baker.

In an interview with Cultaholic (via Fightful), the AEW American champion downplayed the story and said it had been blown out of proportion.

He said: “Tell me if this passes the smell test. I barge into a woman’s locker room. I scream in the face of an 110-pound woman, and then I physically threaten her by punching a wall in her vicinity…and I don’t get suspended. Does that pass the smell test to you? Almost everything that was written didn’t happen. Everybody has co-workers at work they may not get along with. I have a feeling that this was blown out of proportion because all of the English wrestling commentary places that make money off of people like me, who are far more rich and talented and handsome and humble, need clickbait. I can sit here and I can say wrestling is a very competitive sport. It breeds a level of insecurity like no other. However, I can easily put over any talent, regardless of whether or not I like them as a human being. I can sit here and I can tell you that Britt Baker vs. Mercedes Moné at Wembley on August 25th is going to be an epic match and we should all be excited to watch it. I don’t have to like all my coworkers and that’s fine. But yeah, dude, that sh*t was wild to read.“