wrestling / News

MJF on How Much Being Inducted Into the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame Means to Him

December 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

As noted, AEW World Champion MJF was inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame this week. He later commented on the honor later on social media.

MJF wrote on the commemoration, “I can’t put into words what today meant to me. With the rampant discrimination and bigotry seen worldwide I proudly say i’m not just a Jew, I’m a human. We should all treat each other as such. Except me…I deserve special treatment because I’m a hall of fame level human.” You can view that tweet below.

MJF will be defending his AEW World Championship later this month at AEW Worlds End at home in Long Island, New York. The event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view on December 30.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, MJF, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading