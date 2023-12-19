– As noted, AEW World Champion MJF was inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame this week. He later commented on the honor later on social media.

MJF wrote on the commemoration, “I can’t put into words what today meant to me. With the rampant discrimination and bigotry seen worldwide I proudly say i’m not just a Jew, I’m a human. We should all treat each other as such. Except me…I deserve special treatment because I’m a hall of fame level human.” You can view that tweet below.

MJF will be defending his AEW World Championship later this month at AEW Worlds End at home in Long Island, New York. The event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view on December 30.