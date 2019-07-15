wrestling / News
Various News: MJF’s Injury Not As Bad As Previously Thought, Lucha Bros Challenge Young Bucks Again, Matt Taven To Throw Out First Pitch
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
– As we reported yesterday, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) suffered an elbow injury at AEW Fight for the Fallen. However, PWInsider notes that the injury is not serious and he’s expected to return to wrestling this weekend.
– AEW has posted another video with the Lucha Bros once again challenging the Young Bucks to a ladder match at All Out.
– Matt Taven will throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Boston Red Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes On What’s Next For Him After Fight For the Fallen, Working With the Young Bucks
- Tony Khan Says Fight for the Fallen Is Closer to the AEW Product That Will be on TNT, Addresses Show Length, TV Venue and Dates to be Revealed Before All Out
- Juice Robinson Explains the Difference Between Training in NXT and in NJPW, Says In NXT They Just Liked To ‘Blow Us Up’
- Jim Ross Discusses Rumors of Brock Lesnar Using Steroids, Whether It Matters If Wrestlers Use Steroids