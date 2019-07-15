Various News: MJF’s Injury Not As Bad As Previously Thought, Lucha Bros Challenge Young Bucks Again, Matt Taven To Throw Out First Pitch

– As we reported yesterday, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) suffered an elbow injury at AEW Fight for the Fallen. However, PWInsider notes that the injury is not serious and he’s expected to return to wrestling this weekend.

– AEW has posted another video with the Lucha Bros once again challenging the Young Bucks to a ladder match at All Out.

– Matt Taven will throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Boston Red Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays.