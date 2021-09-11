wrestling / News
MJF Interacts With Liv Morgan and Happy Corbin Following Smackdown
AEW’s MJF posted a message to Twitter asking if he has to go to New Jersey, drawing responses from WWE’s Liv Morgan and Happy Corbin. Newark, New Jersey will be the site of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
MJF wrote: “…..do I really have to go to New Jersey?”
Corbin replied: “It’s the absolute worst!”
MJF shot back: “How you holding up buddy? Heard you won big!”
Corbin said: “Amazing! I’m back in the money! Thanks for offering to help when I was in need. Also Don’t let anyone in NJ touch you the smell will never come off.”
Morgan wrote: “NJ is lovely Mr.Friedman.”
MJF responded: “Ms. Morgan, I’d agree with you, but then we’d both be wrong.”
…..do I really have to go to New Jersey?
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 10, 2021
NJ is lovely Mr.Friedman https://t.co/Aaalv7JoPI
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 11, 2021
Ms. Morgan,
I’d agree with you, but then we’d both be wrong.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 11, 2021
It’s the absolute worst!
— mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) September 10, 2021
How you holding up buddy? Heard you won big!
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 10, 2021
Amazing! I’m back in the money! Thanks for offering to help when I was in need.
Also Don’t let anyone in NJ touch you the smell will never come off.
— mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) September 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on When Bray Wyatt Could Debut in AEW or Impact Wrestling
- Impact Wrestling Rumored to be in Talks With Adam Scherr
- More Backstage Details on WWE’s Negotiations With Bryan Danielson, Giving Him Permission to Work the G1 Climax
- Booker T On Mick Foley’s Comments On WWE Having a Problem, WWE Fixing Things That Aren’t Broken