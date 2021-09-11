MJF Interacts With Liv Morgan and Happy Corbin Following Smackdown

AEW’s MJF posted a message to Twitter asking if he has to go to New Jersey, drawing responses from WWE’s Liv Morgan and Happy Corbin. Newark, New Jersey will be the site of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

MJF wrote: “…..do I really have to go to New Jersey?”

Corbin replied: “It’s the absolute worst!”

MJF shot back: “How you holding up buddy? Heard you won big!”

Corbin said: “Amazing! I’m back in the money! Thanks for offering to help when I was in need. Also Don’t let anyone in NJ touch you the smell will never come off.”

Morgan wrote: “NJ is lovely Mr.Friedman.”

MJF responded: “Ms. Morgan, I’d agree with you, but then we’d both be wrong.”

…..do I really have to go to New Jersey? — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 10, 2021

NJ is lovely Mr.Friedman https://t.co/Aaalv7JoPI — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 11, 2021

Ms. Morgan, I’d agree with you, but then we’d both be wrong. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 11, 2021

It’s the absolute worst! — mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) September 10, 2021

How you holding up buddy? Heard you won big! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 10, 2021