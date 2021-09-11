wrestling / News

MJF Interacts With Liv Morgan and Happy Corbin Following Smackdown

September 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MJF AEW Dynamite

AEW’s MJF posted a message to Twitter asking if he has to go to New Jersey, drawing responses from WWE’s Liv Morgan and Happy Corbin. Newark, New Jersey will be the site of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

MJF wrote: “…..do I really have to go to New Jersey?

Corbin replied: “It’s the absolute worst!

MJF shot back: “How you holding up buddy? Heard you won big!

Corbin said: “Amazing! I’m back in the money! Thanks for offering to help when I was in need. Also Don’t let anyone in NJ touch you the smell will never come off.

Morgan wrote: “NJ is lovely Mr.Friedman.

MJF responded: “Ms. Morgan, I’d agree with you, but then we’d both be wrong.

