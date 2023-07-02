MJF Invades Adam Cole Video Game Livestream

– MJF interrupted a video game livestream for his prospective Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament partner Adam Cole. During one of his Twitch streams for his Chugs channel, MJF called up Cole to talk about their upcoming tag team match.

Cole was not happy because he likes to keep his gaming and wrestling lives separate. He commented on footage of MJF calling him during the stream, noting on Twitter, “Boundaries Max…boundaries.”

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole will team up in the first round of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament on Wednesday, July 5 on AEW Dynamite. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out that clip from Cole’s Twitch stream below: