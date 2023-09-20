MJF Has An Issue With His PWI 500 Ranking, Claims No One Knows El Hijo del Vikingo

As previously reported, the PWI 500 was released last week, with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley as the top three. MJF came in at #6, just behind El Hijo del Vikingo. While talking to Mike Janela for the New York Mets’ YouTube Channel (via Fightful), the AEW World Champion took issue with his placement on the list.

He said: “They put me at six, behind a guy named El Hijo Del Vikingo. Can you name me two El Hijo Del Vikingo matches? No. You can’t. I could go on and on. Everybody knows who the best is. If you went on social media the day it got dropped, everybody was saying that either me or Cody Rhodes, an old running mate of mine, should have been one or two. I believe that they put those three guys up there. Those three guys are very talented. But nobody’s on the level of the devil. Everybody knows that.“