MJF Accepts Challenge From Jay White For World Title Match At AEW Full Gear

MJF and Jay White are set to face off at AEW Full Gear after the World Champion accepted a challenge from White. This week’s episode of Dynamite saw Juice Robinson and The Gunns call out MJF, who came out and said he’d fight all three of them. They then backed away before White came out and attacked MJF.

White got on the mic and said that AEW needed a real champion, challenging MJF to a match at the November PPV. MJF immediately agreed to the challenge.

This will be White’s first PPV singles match in AEW, and the first match set for Full Gear. The show takes place on November 18th from Inglewood, California and airs live on PPV.