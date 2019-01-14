Various News: Update On MJF & Joey Janela’s MLW & AEW Status, ROH Confirms Injuries To Chris Sabin & Flip Gordon

– Fightful.com reports that despite being announced as being part of All Elite Wrestling last week, both MJF and Joey Janela will continue to work with MLW. MJF is still under a two year contract with MLW, but that contract says the only place he isn’t allowed to wrestle is WWE, so he will be able to continue to work with AEW. Janela remains on a per-show deal with MLW and will still be free to host his Spring Break events. MJF & Janela have signed non-exclusive deals with AEW.

– ROH has confirmed to PWInsider that Flip Gordon and Chris Sabin were injured over the weekend.

“Very Sadly, Chris Sabin and Flip Gordon did both suffer knee injuries that left them in significant pain. On-site examinations were hopeful, but we won’t know more until they are thoroughly diagnosed. We wish them both a speedy recovery.”

