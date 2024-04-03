MJF Jokes That The Rock Should ‘Leave Him Be’ After Rock Shares Art From His MJF’s Ex

In a post on Twitter, The Rock recently shared art from Naomi Rosenblum, who painted the scene from last week’s RAW of Rock bloodying Cody Rhodes. Rosenblum is the ex-girlfriend of MJF, who took to Twitter to ask Rock to leave him alone.

He wrote: “First you steal my glorious idea to lash Cody. Now you try to cop art from my ex. I’m a fan. But please Leave me be, Dewey.”