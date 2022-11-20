wrestling / News
MJF Defeats Jon Moxley To Win AEW World Title at Full Gear (Clips)
MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW Full Gear tonight. This marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. William Regal got involved in the match, turning on Moxley by sliding brass knuckles to MJF, which he used to knock Moxley out and secure the win.
Highlights from the match are below.
The Challenger, @The_MJF, has arrived.#AEW World Championship is on the line RIGHT NOW!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/jtWhyxKfEU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
#AEW World Champion @JonMoxley!!!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/rA9dOVNv0V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
A @JonMoxley kind of night. #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd
🌍 https://t.co/onXdBWO6wp pic.twitter.com/CGCnveiI2j
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 20, 2022
Trust him. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/tuzzVcm6QS
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 20, 2022
This #AEW World Championship match is underway! @JonMoxley vs. @The_MJF on #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now!
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQTkk6 pic.twitter.com/zqlrlij5m6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
No one does it quite like #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/boPS0BF9fC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Jon. #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2W9fL
🌍 https://t.co/onXdBWOElX pic.twitter.com/HdS4AvpbZh
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 20, 2022
🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/AQml936QF7
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 20, 2022
.@The_MJF with the tombstone right onto the apron but did his knee pay the price?!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQChi6 pic.twitter.com/I7yHVnKAml
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Piledriver right through the table by #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQBJsy pic.twitter.com/YfDlnX0vAe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
.@JonMoxley with the avalanche Paradigm Shift!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQTkk6 pic.twitter.com/NDNxjjnW0E
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Is @The_MJF going to do the right thing here?
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQTkk6 pic.twitter.com/81vFoNSLJ5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
Wait, what just happened?
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQTkk6 pic.twitter.com/YnqHgrmS3J
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
THIS is the @The_MJF Era! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2W9fL
🌍 https://t.co/onXdBWOElX pic.twitter.com/ZLiW8Qw3af
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 20, 2022
Your NEW #AEW World Champion is the Devil himself, @The_MJF 😱
Watch #AEWFullGear on PPV right now
🔗https://t.co/ufkkXQChi6 pic.twitter.com/UFELODSfLQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022
It takes a Villain like Mr. @RealKingRegal to know… a devil like @The_MJF always gets his due. #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd
🌍 https://t.co/onXdBWO6wp pic.twitter.com/qm5R3GuHO4
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 20, 2022
This is @The_MJF's world… and you know it! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC3dchL
🌍 https://t.co/onXdBWwv7P pic.twitter.com/a20JfQq9uG
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Several Previously-Absent Wrestlers Reportedly in Newark Ahead of AEW Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Steve Austin Downplays Rumors of Return, Explains Recent Workout Videos
- Eric Bischoff Details What Vince McMahon Did In WWE Creative Meetings
- CM Punk Jokes About AEW Locker Room Altercation During CFFC Commentary