MJF Defeats Jon Moxley To Win AEW World Title at Full Gear (Clips)

November 19, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW Full Gear tonight. This marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. William Regal got involved in the match, turning on Moxley by sliding brass knuckles to MJF, which he used to knock Moxley out and secure the win.

