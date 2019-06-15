MJF Says Jon Moxley Looks Like He Needs ‘Shower or Two,’ Calls Jerry Lynn a ‘Bad Person’

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed MJF for its WINCLY podcast. During the interview, he had some choice words regarding Jon Moxley. Also, he verbally slammed Jerry Lynn, calling him a “bad person.” Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

MJF on what he thinks about Jon Moxley: “Jon Moxley is not someone I would hang out with on the weekends and drink with. He’s not my cup of tea. Does he have star power? Absolutely. Does he look like he should take a shower or two? Absolutely. I think he brings a tremendous amount of star power to our company that already has an insane amount of star power. … He absolutely fits the bill.”

MJF on Moxley’s Talk Is Jericho podcast interview: “I have never been a part of a business where I wasn’t allowed to be myself, nor would I ever want to be. So I am glad that Jonathan feels now that his artistic ability to let his freak flag fly and be himself is back on. He can be the best Jon Moxley he can possibly be. All the power to him.”

MJF on AEW’s producers and coaches such as Billy Gunn, Dean Malenko, and Jerry Lynn: “I don’t really need anybody’s help. Also, f*ck Jerry Lynn. Next question.”

MJF on why he dislikes Jerry Lynn: “He’s just a bad person. People go around and talk about how nice Jerry Lynn is. It’s all a mirage, it’s all hearsay and BS,” said MJF. “You’re talking about a guy who walked up to me, put his hand out and said, ‘Great job kid.’ The sarcasm was dripping at the mouth. The arrogance was pulsating through his pores and it was disgusting. I never wanna have to make eye contact with him ever again and I never will. You can quote me on this, ‘MJF says f*ck Jerry Lynn.’ Next question.”