MJF vs. Jungle Boy Announced For AEW Double or Nothing
May 6, 2020 | Posted by
A new match is set for AEW Double or Nothing, with MJF set to take on Jungle Boy. Tony Schiavone announced on this week’s Dynamite following MJF’s promo that the two will do battle on the PPV, which is set for May 23rd. You can see video of the segment below:
The match joins the TNT Championship Tournament final between Lance Archer and Cody as announced matches on the show.
What a pair of stories for these two. Give @The_MJF and @Perfec10n a round of applause 👏 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rmkfpEy0tm
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 7, 2020
