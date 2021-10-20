MJF Is Keeping His Options Open For When His Contract Expires, Talks AEW & WWE’s Ratings Battle

MJF doesn’t want to say too much at bout the AEW and WWE ratings battle because he’s keeping his options open, but he shared a few thoughts recently anyway. The AEW heel was on Rasslin’ With Brandon Walker recently and talked about his future beyond his current contract, last Friday’s much-discussed AEW and WWE head-to-head ratings and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On keeping his options open once his contract is up in 2024: “Eventually, these guys who are great are gonna have to retire. You’re not gonna be happy when they do. But I’m gonna be here for a long time. So Tony Khan understands where his bread is buttered. Tony Khan understands he has the best promo, or interviewee, or guy on the stick, however you want to say it in all professional wrestling. I’m also one of the best in-ring wrestlers in the world today, which I’d love to get into that too later. My issue and the reason why I don’t get into ratings talk and I’ll let everybody else do it is someday, if Tony Khan; again, a good friend of mine, doesn’t fork up the right amount of money when my contract goes up, in the beginning of 2024, I might go to the other place. I might go over there, I might go to IMPACT, I might go to Ring of Honor. I can go wherever I want because I’m the hottest commodity in professional wrestling.”

On Rampage beating Smackdown in the head-to-head demo rating: “Roman Reigns lost in the key demographic to Ruby Soho, and Ruby Soho sucks so I don’t know what to tell you. Don’t get me wrong, that’s not me shitting on Roman Reigns. I think Roman Reigns is a hell of a performer, he really is. I think he’s absolutely incredible. Am I better than him on the mic and in the ring? Sure, but I’m not gonna go out of my way and talk shit about him because I respect him. I respect what he does. I respect the hard work that goes into putting out that product that is WWE. Again, someday I might work there. I’m also sure if he sees this, he’ll pretend he doesn’t know who I am because that’s what they do over there. When in reality I know that they’re all watching our stuff. Again, I cannot stress this enough, a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I think he’s great. Would love to work with him one day.”