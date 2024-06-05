wrestling / News
MJF To Kick Off Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
June 5, 2024 | Posted by
MJF will open tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday that the former AEW World Champion will start tonight’s show, writing:
“#AEWDynamite TONIGHT!
Blue Arena | Loveland, CO
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT |
@TBSNetwork
After his surprising appearance at #AEWDoN, @The_MJF returns as he kicks off #AEWDynamite TONIGHT in Loveland, CO!”
Dynamite airs live tonight on TBS.
