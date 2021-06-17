MJF Launches Own Brand of Cryptocurrency, Slams Dogecoin & Bitcoin

– It appears that AEW star MJF is getting into the cryptocurrency business. He shared a tweet today, announcing the launch of his own brand of cryptocurrency called $MJF Coin. MJF wrote in his tweet, “Doge? Garbage. Bitcoin? Garbage. $MJF COIN? … Better than you and you know it!”

More details on how to buy $MJF are available at Rally.io and below:

INTRODUCING THE $MJF COIN

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock or are just plain stupid, cryptocurrency is the future. That’s why I am doing you a favor by announcing the creation of $MJF, a creator coin (also known as a social token) designed to create an economy around me, the fastest and youngest rising star in the history of professional wrestling.

WHY A CREATOR COIN?

Creators and fans are finding new ways to engage, and as much as I’d rather avoid any interactions with you poors, I benefit from this as much as you do.

By masterfully creating my own coin, I’m giving you a way to be part of my personal economy. I can’t think of anything smarter to be a part of, since I will go down as the greatest star who’s ever lived.

By offering my own social token, I intend to:

• Recognize my top $MJF coin holders with special give-aways, drops, exclusive access, and more. • Create a zero-fee peer-to-peer method for people in the extended MJF community to interact and trade with one another • Enable $MJF coin holders the opportunity to receive Rally Rewards each Saturday

IS THIS A CRYPTOCURRENCY?

Yes, duh… idiot. The $MJF coin is created on the Rally sidechain. This makes it possible to swap $MJF coins and $RLY tokens, which are the Rally Network’s default currency.

The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that has its own ERC-20 governance token, $RLY, which means it’s an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network, and anyone holding $RLY can vote on changes to the Rally Network – that’s what’s meant by “governance”.

You can also convert $RLY into $ETH, which can then be swapped into standard fiat currency (i.e. USD). There is no lock-in, though there may be gas fees charged (that’s what keeps the Ethereum network running) for each conversion.

HOW DO I GET $MJF?

Rally makes it easy to buy creator coins even for the dumbest of the dumb with a credit card (for those of you who don’t previously own cryptocurrencies), which include some fees from the third-party processor. Then, once you own some coins, you can send and exchange creator coins without any fees within the Rally network.

If you’re still confused as to what Rally is (I’m not shocked), look at Rally’s most well known creator (until I showed up), Portugal, The Man.

Here’s how to give me your money with a debit or credit card:

• Step 1: Create a Rally Account • Step 2: Visit the $MJF page • Step 3: Tap Buy • Step 4: Choose Debit or Credit Card • Step 5: Complete the transaction.