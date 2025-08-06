MJF Listened to Eminem’s Music Before Working With Him In Happy Gilmore 2

Both MJF and Eminem appear in the Netflix comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2 and even interact in the film. At one point, Eminem’s character (who is attempting to interrupt the golf game) is attacked by MJf’s character, who plays one of Happy Gilmore’s sons. In an interview with Coffee Chats (via Fightful), MJF spoke about working with Eminem and recalled listening to his music to work out.

He said: “You know what’s really cool is you manifest these things in your head without even realizing it. Growing up, when I was younger, I unfortunately (dealt with) anti-Semitic bullying. I would go to the gym and I told myself I would be the best in the world, but whenever I worked out, I was listening to Eminem. I’m waiting for the beat to drop and I’m squatting down, hitting PRs. Now, here I am, I’m throwing Slim Shady into a lake and he’s getting eaten by alligators. ‘Oh my God, that’s Marshall Mathers, he’s standing right there.’ I had moments like that every day on set.“