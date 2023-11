In a post on Twitter, MJF shared a look at himself wearing his wig to play Lance Von Erich in A24’s upcoming film The Iron Claw. He is posing with star Zac Efron, who will play Kevin Von Erich.

Catch Iron Claw December 22nd. pic.twitter.com/jlyYhyTJMa — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 25, 2023