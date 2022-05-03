wrestling / News
MJF Would Have Loved To Wrestle WWE Hall Of Famer In Dream Match
AEW star MJF appeared at the For The Love Of Wrestling convention that took place in Liverpool, England this past weekend. During the event he took part in an in-ring Q&A session. He was asked who his dream match would be against, past or present. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):
On who he would like a dream match with, past or present: “Roddy Piper, I feel the only person that in the modern who can hold a candle to me on the stick, whether I want to admit it or not, is CM Punk. Even though I beat him in his hometown of Chicago, verbally. Absolutely bent him over with my mic skills.
“Do I think Roddy Piper is the only person that could go toe-to-toe with me on the stick in the history of professional wrestling? The answer’s yes. Was the man absolutely insane, and do I think we would have a barbaric match as well that would stand the test of time? Yes.
“I got a lot of people tell me that I remind of the Rowdy one, and I think that would be one hell of a match. So, that is my answer.”
On his favorite match in All Elite Wrestling so far: “I did not get into this industry to span moves like I’m in a video game, I got into this industry to make money. Which match made my company the most money? That would be MJF versus CM Punk in a Dog Collar Match. Which match is probably going to go down as one of the greatest matches of all time? I think MJF versus CM Punk in a Dog Collar Match.
“But also, if we’re just talking strictly bell-to-bell, MJF versus Darby Allin, I think, is on the top of everybody’s list.”
