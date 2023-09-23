wrestling / News

MJF Makes An Exception, Signs An Autograph For Free

September 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

MJF doesn’t do anything for free, but he made an exception in signing an autograph for a fan as seen in a new video. The AEW World Champion, who has been embracing his softer side a bit since Adam Cole befriended him, posted to Twitter with a video of him making said exception for a young fan.

MJF wrote:

“I’ve never given out a free autograph in my life.

But when I was told there was a young man with a learning disability it hit a nerve for me.

Glad you liked it Marco.

But respectfully…..I’ve changed my mind and I’d like my 50 dollars in cash”

MJF last competed on this week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, successfully defending his World Title against Samoa Joe.

