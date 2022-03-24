MJF Makes Fun of Wardlow Being Removed From AEW Roster Page

– As previously reported, MJF refused to let Wardlow out of his contract with him on last night’s AEW Dynamite. In fact, his current plan is to not even allow Wardlow to appear on Dynamite, as his contract is with MJF and not AEW. It looks like MJF was serious about playing the devil and making Wardlow’s life a living hell.

Wardlow’s profile is now no longer listed on the AEW roster page. It’s a fact that MJF noted on Twitter today earlier today, writing, “Where’s Wardlow?!? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!” You can see his tweet below: