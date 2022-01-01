MJF Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Premiere On TBS

MJF will be in the ring when AEW Dynamite moves to TBS next week. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that MJF will be in action next week, though his opponent wasn’t named.

Next Wednesday’s show is the first AEW Dynamite to air on its new home in TBS. The updated lineup is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express

* TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Ruby Soho vs. Jade Cargill

* Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF vs. TBD