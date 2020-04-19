MJF Updates Fans On Situation, Says He May Need Surgery

MJF has given an update on his situation, saying that he may have to have surgery. As previously reported, the AEW star noted last week that “something awful” had happened to him and that it looked to be getting worse. In response to a fan on Sunday morning, MJF said that whatever the issue is “has gotten worse” and that he may need surgery. Shortly after, he said that he was going to take a break from Twitter.

At this point it isn’t known what the issue is, and MJF previously said he couldn’t talk about it. He hasn’t been in the ring on TV since March 11th, when he teamed up with The Blade and The Butcher against Jurassic Express.

My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking like I Might need surgery. I’m genuinely trying my very best to comeback for you guys. https://t.co/7oT41sLbr3 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 19, 2020