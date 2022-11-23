MJF Says He May Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett

MJF’s online feud with UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has the AEW World Champion teasing an appearance at UFC 282. As noted, the two got into it on social media on Tuesday after Pimblett took issue with MJF saying that wrestling was more dangerous than MMA in an interview. The two went back and forth, with Pimblett challenging MJF to an MMA fight.

Speaking with ESPN, MJF said that he may show up at the December 10th PPV in Las Vegas. You can check out the highlights below:

On a possible appearance at UFC 282: “I wouldn’t be shocked if the AEW world champion shows up on Dec. 10 in Vegas.”

On his back-and-forth with Pimblett on Twitter: “I’m sick and tired of people talking about pro wrestling as if it’s some f**king stunt show. The fact of the matter is Paddy ‘The Prima Donna’ Pimblett would not last two seconds in a professional wrestling ring with me. Maybe not even one… “This fat, moon-faced prick, Will-from-Stranger-Things-looking a–hole dollar store Conor McGregor decided he needed to chirp up and say, ‘Oh, wrestling is fake.’ Let me tell you something. We are real fighters. They are prima donnas.”

On a possible confrontation with Pimblett: “Pro wrestling is a dangerous, dangerous sport, and there is no one more dangerous than MJF. I can assure you when we come to London in 2023, if Paddy shows his face, he’s going to find out that a Scouser [a native or inhabitant of Liverpool, England] is no match for a Long Islander. Because I’m better than him and he knows it. There’s a target on my back at all times. Like I said, if ‘Paddy the Baddy’ thinks he can aim at that target and hit it, I am more than game. More than game to knock that guy out.”