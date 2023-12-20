MJF Comments On Meeting John Cena, What They Said to Each Other

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via Fightful), MJF spoke about meeting John Cena at the premiere of The Iron Claw and what they said to each other. A photo of the two on the red carpet trended on Twitter shortly after it appeared online.

MJF said: “We’re two guys that are both massive fans of each other’s work. He loves what I’m doing in AEW, I obviously love everything that he’s done in professional wrestling as a whole. He’s easily a first-ballot Hall of Famer and I literally am a Hall of Famer, but I believe that I am also soon to be a first-ballot professional wrestling hall of famer as well. We exchanged pleasantries and we talked and discussed about how we’re fans of each other’s work. I told him straight-up, I find him to be an absolute inspiration, what he’s been able to do with Make-A-Wish, with all these kids, and also what he’s been able to do completely transcend outside of the professional wrestling sport and landscape is something that I’ve begun to do as well. I’m really proud of that, and I don’t think I’d be able to do that without following the footsteps of these major giants of professional wrestling history, like him, like Batista, like The Rock. If not for these guys, they wouldn’t take me seriously as an actor.”