wrestling / News
MJF Calls Mercedes Mone A ‘Massive Get’ For AEW
August 19, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with WrestleTalk (via Fightful), MJF spoke about AEW acquiring Mercedes Mone earlier this year and called the CEO a ‘massive get’ for the company.
She said: “I think she’s a massive get. I feel she started, was a big part in starting, the women’s revolution in WWE. I feel that she has brought a level of star power to our show. She’s a very interesting character.“
More Trending Stories
- Samantha Irvin, Charlotte Flair, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Booker T Thinks AEW Needs To Implement Harder Punishments For Backstage Incidents
- CM Punk Comments on Those Who Expected Him To Have Issues In WWE
- Arn Anderson Says Backstage Vibe At SummerSlam Was Different Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon