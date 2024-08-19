MJF Calls Mercedes Mone A ‘Massive Get’ For AEW

In an interview with WrestleTalk (via Fightful), MJF spoke about AEW acquiring Mercedes Mone earlier this year and called the CEO a ‘massive get’ for the company.

She said: “I think she’s a massive get. I feel she started, was a big part in starting, the women’s revolution in WWE. I feel that she has brought a level of star power to our show. She’s a very interesting character.“