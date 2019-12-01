wrestling / News
MJF Mocks Cody With ‘Big Announcement’ Reveal
December 1, 2019 | Posted by
– MJF made his big announcement, and it was (of course) a shot against Cody. The AEW star said last night that he would be making a “very important and serious announcement in regards to my wrestling career” today, which you can see below. The announcement was that he will never wrestle Cody.
After 11/9/19 pic.twitter.com/oVpUJYluza
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 1, 2019
The “announcement” is a shot at Cody’s 2016 post in which he posted a list of wrestlers he wanted to face after he left WWE. You can see that post below:
After 8/19 pic.twitter.com/txeAKw9SSN
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 28, 2016
