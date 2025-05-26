wrestling / News
MJF Mocks Hangman Page Over Getting Emotional at Double or Nothing Press Conference
May 26, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Hangman Page won the Men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament and got emotional at the press conference talking about his win. In a post on Twitter, MJF mocked Page for the way he reacted.
He wrote: “What kind of loser gets emotional at a press conference?!? Your cowboy is a DORK!”
