MJF Mocks Hangman Page Over Getting Emotional at Double or Nothing Press Conference

May 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite MJF Hangman Page 2-19-25 Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Hangman Page won the Men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament and got emotional at the press conference talking about his win. In a post on Twitter, MJF mocked Page for the way he reacted.

He wrote: “What kind of loser gets emotional at a press conference?!? Your cowboy is a DORK!

