MJF’s Mom Says He Should Be the Face Of Birth Control

MJF’s mom is not down with her son’s attitude and says he should the face of birth control ads. Nina Friedman was a guest on Busted Open Radio on Monday and responded to the promo her dastardly son cut on her on FITE TV. You can see some pretty scathing highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On MJF’s promo against her: “I got to tell you, here’s what I thought. I think Max should be the face of every advertisement and health class of why you should use birth control. That is my honest opinion, he is so ridiculously disrespectful, he is beyond ungrateful. I cannot get over what he has turned into, and I am sick to tell you the truth.”

On MJF’s upbringing: “I wouldn’t call him a man, that’s number one. Number two is that he was born with such a silver spoon, given everything, nurtured, we were the number one supporters of his dreams, and what do we get? It’s outrageous, I am embarrassed, he’s a disgrace to our family, and lots of luck to him, that’s all I’m going to say, I’m not tolerating this bulls**t.”

On wanting to be emancipated from him: “He is the most despicable human being. Am I allowed to file emancipation, is that allowed? Am I allowed to file emancipation from him, that’s all I want to know?”