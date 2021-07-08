wrestling / News

MJF Names Stipulations On AEW Dynamite For Chris Jericho to Face Him

July 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF AEW Dynamite

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF laid out the Labors of Jericho that must be met for Chris Jericho to face him again. Wednesday’s Road Rager show featured MJF delivering a promo in which he laid out a set of conditions for Jericho to get another bout with him.

MJF noted that Jericho will have to face four opponents of his choosing, with each match having a stipulation. If he wins all of those matches he will get a match with MJF. Jericho agreed and when they went to shake hands, Jericho shook and then hit MJF with the Judas Effect.

The specific details on the matches are not yet known.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, MJF, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading