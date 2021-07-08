wrestling / News
MJF Names Stipulations On AEW Dynamite For Chris Jericho to Face Him
On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF laid out the Labors of Jericho that must be met for Chris Jericho to face him again. Wednesday’s Road Rager show featured MJF delivering a promo in which he laid out a set of conditions for Jericho to get another bout with him.
MJF noted that Jericho will have to face four opponents of his choosing, with each match having a stipulation. If he wins all of those matches he will get a match with MJF. Jericho agreed and when they went to shake hands, Jericho shook and then hit MJF with the Judas Effect.
The specific details on the matches are not yet known.
The stipulations – or Labors of Jericho – are laid out from @The_MJF to @IAmJericho. And MJF is ALSO laid out by a #JudasEffect!
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEW #RoadRager LIVE! pic.twitter.com/tYqoVpiN1s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021
