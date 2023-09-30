– During a recent interview with Wrestle Purists, AEW World Champion MJF addressed CM Punk claiming he was the “real” AEW World Champion on Collision with his spray-painted belt. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

MJF on never commenting on CM Punk as the “real” world champion: “I never commented on it. I’ll tell you why. I am not exactly a company man. I almost got our company thrown off of Turner after I called Tony a f***ing mark. So I won’t sit here and tell you I’m a company man,” said MJF. “I’m definitely pro-professional wrestlers. “The fact of the matter is that Collision is really important. Collision’s success is super important. So, at the time, having a guy of that stature having something that everybody in that show could be fighting for because, realistically, as much as Tony Khan wishes he can clone MJF, I can’t be everywhere at once. I didn’t have an issue with it. I thought it made all the sense in the world. Yeah, so to me, I wasn’t sweating it, frankly.”

On his rivalry with CM Punk: “To me, it wasn’t business. It was life. I know it was life to Phil, too, and I think that’s why that rivalry is going to go down as one of the best of all time, and I’m proud of it. Am I proud of some of the s*** that I did during that time period? I don’t know. I kind of got pushed to the edge, so I’m not going to just f***ing sit here and tell you that I didn’t mean anything I did because I did. I’ve grown a lot since then, both as a professional wrestler and a person.”

On how he will look back on it: “I think when I’m an old man and, God f***ing willing, I find a woman to put up with my bull**** that will let me impregnate them, and I’m sitting there with my kids, I can be like, ‘Hey, check out this Dog Collar Match. Check out this moment here,’ because I feel like it’s a rivalry that will stand the test of time.”

MJF is slated to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles tomorrow on AEW WrestleDream at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.