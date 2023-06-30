Various News: MJF Set For New York Comic Con Appearance, New Impact Down Under Match

– MJF is making his way to New York in October for New York Comic Con. The convention announced on Friday that the AEW World Champion will be appearing on the Friday of the convention, which runs from October 12th through the 15th:

Give the Devil his due 💥 Please join us in welcoming AEW’s World Heavyweight Champion to NYCC! MJF steps into the ring Fri, Oct 13 for Photo Ops and Autographs. Friday tickets are 90% sold out. Create a Fan Verification profile & buy tickets now: https://t.co/qSkOci23wS pic.twitter.com/0fHj5KoRYi — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) June 27, 2023

– Impact Wrestling announced that Eddie Edwards vs. Slex has been added to tomorrow’s Impact Down Under night two event, as you can see below. The show airs on FITE at 5 AM ET: