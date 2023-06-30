wrestling / News

Various News: MJF Set For New York Comic Con Appearance, New Impact Down Under Match

June 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Image Credit: AEW

– MJF is making his way to New York in October for New York Comic Con. The convention announced on Friday that the AEW World Champion will be appearing on the Friday of the convention, which runs from October 12th through the 15th:

– Impact Wrestling announced that Eddie Edwards vs. Slex has been added to tomorrow’s Impact Down Under night two event, as you can see below. The show airs on FITE at 5 AM ET:

