Various News: MJF Appears At New York Mets Game, WWE’s Top 10 Kickouts Of 2023 So Far

September 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite MJF Image Credit: AEW

– AEW World Champion MJF appeared at Sunday’s New York Mets game. MJF appeared at the show to promote this week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. He wrote on Twitter earlier today:

“Today I’ll be hyping up Grandslam by doing some batting practice with the @Mets in beautiful @CitiField as The Champion Of The World.

This little prick saw it coming whilst no one else did.

We are the music makers, We are the dreamers of dreams.

And I’m your Scumbag.”

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the craziest kickouts of 2023 thus far:

