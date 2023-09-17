Various News: MJF Appears At New York Mets Game, WWE’s Top 10 Kickouts Of 2023 So Far

– AEW World Champion MJF appeared at Sunday’s New York Mets game. MJF appeared at the show to promote this week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. He wrote on Twitter earlier today:

“Today I’ll be hyping up Grandslam by doing some batting practice with the @Mets in beautiful @CitiField as The Champion Of The World. This little prick saw it coming whilst no one else did. We are the music makers, We are the dreamers of dreams. And I’m your Scumbag.”

