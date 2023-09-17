wrestling / News
Various News: MJF Appears At New York Mets Game, WWE’s Top 10 Kickouts Of 2023 So Far
– AEW World Champion MJF appeared at Sunday’s New York Mets game. MJF appeared at the show to promote this week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. He wrote on Twitter earlier today:
“Today I’ll be hyping up Grandslam by doing some batting practice with the @Mets in beautiful @CitiField as The Champion Of The World.
This little prick saw it coming whilst no one else did.
We are the music makers, We are the dreamers of dreams.
And I’m your Scumbag.”
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 17, 2023
AEW World champion @The_MJF at Citi Field. #aew #mjf #mets pic.twitter.com/DiDlC7oNtc
— Brian Munguía (@BrianMRadio) September 17, 2023
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the craziest kickouts of 2023 thus far:
