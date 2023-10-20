MJF Has No Ambitions to Take On the G1 Tournament

NJPW’s G1 Tournament has frequently been described as one of the most demanding events in the wrestling industry, attracting names from various rosters over its history. While several AEW talent have invested the time and energy to compete in the ordeal — including Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega — one name fans are apparently unlikely to see on the card is MJF. The wrestler posted his own perspective regarding the G1 on Twitter recently, stating:

I don’t understand why wrestlers keep saying the want to do the G1. That shit is exhausting. I’m good on that.

You can find MJF’s original post below.