MJF Says There’s ‘No Line’ He Won’t Cross In His Promos, Talks Feud With CM Punk

MJF recently discussed his promo style and his promo with CM Punk, noting that “there is no line” when he gets on the mic. MJF spoke with Sports Illustrated and you can see some highlights below:

On not being just the supporting role of the feud: “The truth is scary. There’s no Batman without Joker. Punk needs me more than I need him.”

On potentially being the first person to beat Punk since he returned: “It doesn’t get bigger than that. I’m well aware of it. Pinning his shoulders to the mat would be the biggest highlight of my career.”

On his promo with Punk: “Here are the facts. We didn’t have a script. We didn’t have a time limit. Me and Punk were in that ring, just talking, on Thanksgiving Eve. That should have drawn, maximum, 700,000 viewers, and I’m being generous. That’s the greatest night to go out with your friends. It’s not a night to stay in. You’re with friends or you’re with family. But when we were in the ring, over a million people were watching.”

On his promo lines about Britt Baker and Punk’s dog Larry: “There is no line. People tell me I’m a habitual line-stepper. I don’t care. My job is to make you dislike me, to make you so mad that you pray someone will shut me up. The fans don’t dictate what I say and do. There are people in my industry who care far too much about what people think of them, so they’re too afraid to push that envelope. They’re too afraid that someone will make an angry post about them on social media. I think that’s bulls—. I dictate what I do.”

On this week’s Dynamite being close to his hometown: “Long Island is the most magical place in the world. That’s reality. I’ve had multiple chances to move other places, but nothing calls to me like home. I grew up in Nassau County. I’m the kid who raised his hand in class and said, ‘I’m going to be a pro wrestler.’ I’m becoming a god on the water in this little slice of Americana. And just wait until Dynamite. At a minimum, 70% of that audience is going to be chanting my name at the top of their lungs.”