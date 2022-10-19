MJF Offers Prayers For Hangman Page, Later Regrets It

As previously reported, Hangman Page suffered a concussion on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, forcing his match with Jon Moxley to get stopped. It was scary enough that even MJF seemed to break character for a moment, tweeting, “Prayers for Hangman.”

Once it was revealed that Hangman was relatively okay, MJF regretted his decision.

He wrote: “Turns out he’s fine. Now I feel gross for tweeting this like a total poor.”

Prayers for Hangman. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 19, 2022