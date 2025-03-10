wrestling / News
MJF On How He Got His Happy Gilmore 2 Audition, Says He Made Adam Sandler ‘Laugh Like A Hyena’
In an interview with the SI Media podcast (via Wrestling Inc), MJF spoke about how he got his audition for Happy Gilmore 2, as well as how that audition process went. MJF will play Gordie Gilmore in the film, one of Happy’s sons.
He said: “First of all, it all starts by having ‘it’, which is something that I have that almost nobody else in the industry has today. A lot of people try to manufacture it with neat music, pyro, interesting taunt, or catchphrase. I was born with it. I got the audition because I am very talented and I have very good representatives. I am repped by both Activist and CAA. I am sure you’ve heard of CAA. I’m also sure that you most likely heard of Activist. I’ve got the best team easily. They got me the audition.”
He noted that Sandler ‘laughed like a hyena’ during the audition for another role, then suggested he be cast in another. MJF added: “I auditioned for that role and I got that role, which is a big role in the movie. I’m very, very, very excited for the movie to come out.“
More Trending Stories
- Scott Steiner Recalls Starting Food Fights in Attempts to Get Fired From WWE in 1990s
- Eric Bischoff On Why Cody Rhodes Using F-Bomb During Elimination Chamber Wasn’t a Big Deal
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince