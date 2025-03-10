MJF On How He Got His Happy Gilmore 2 Audition, Says He Made Adam Sandler ‘Laugh Like A Hyena’

In an interview with the SI Media podcast (via Wrestling Inc), MJF spoke about how he got his audition for Happy Gilmore 2, as well as how that audition process went. MJF will play Gordie Gilmore in the film, one of Happy’s sons.

He said: “First of all, it all starts by having ‘it’, which is something that I have that almost nobody else in the industry has today. A lot of people try to manufacture it with neat music, pyro, interesting taunt, or catchphrase. I was born with it. I got the audition because I am very talented and I have very good representatives. I am repped by both Activist and CAA. I am sure you’ve heard of CAA. I’m also sure that you most likely heard of Activist. I’ve got the best team easily. They got me the audition.”

He noted that Sandler ‘laughed like a hyena’ during the audition for another role, then suggested he be cast in another. MJF added: “I auditioned for that role and I got that role, which is a big role in the movie. I’m very, very, very excited for the movie to come out.“