MJF on Being AEW’s ‘Biggest Homegrown Talent,’ His Goal With The Pinnacle

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed AEW star MJF, who discussed his meteoric rise to stardom, forming The Pinnacle, and more. Below are some highlights

MJF on being AEW’s biggest talent: “I am the biggest homegrown talent in AEW, bar none. It’s not even close, it’s a ridiculously uneven race. I was in the first match at All In against Matt Cross. Without All In, there wouldn’t be an AEW. Then I was in the first match in the history of All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing. I’m one of the guys that people are constantly talking about, and that’s something I am very, very proud of. I plan to be the face of AEW for a long time.”

On his goal with Pinnacle: “I wanted to take something that was old and put a modern-day spin on it. It’s incredible to me that we are so talented that we have Wardlow in a Big Bubba Rogers position. He’s gigantic and a freak athlete. FTR is the best tag team in the world. I’m also so excited for the world to see Shawn Spears. He’s never received the proper spotlight, but now people are going to recognize how incredible he is.”

On his rise in AEW: “My rise has been meteoric. I became a top name in AEW at the age of 23. The only other person I can think of that’s on my level is Randy Orton, who is one of the greatest of all-time. Unlike me, he’s a third-generation star. No one was waiting with bated breath for me to show up at their wrestling school. I made myself into a top guy into this industry.”