MJF On Being Talked Down To: ‘Don’t Let Anyone Son You, Ever’
MJF shared a bit of life advice on his social media with his fans, advising them not to ever let someone “son” them. The AEW World Champion posted to his account, writing:
“If you’ve been at a job for a small number of years but at a high level for a majority of it.
You don’t have to listen to dumb motherfuckers that talk down to you and say they know better because they’ve been at the job for a large number of years but at a low level for a majority of it.
Respect everyone.
But don’t let anyone son you, ever.”
When a fan asked if this applied to Jerry Lynn in MJF’s case, the AEW star wrote:
“I wouldn’t call WWE/WCW/TNA/ECW/ROH/GWF low level.
Study the sport you love.”
