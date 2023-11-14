MJF On Being Talked Down To: ‘Don’t Let Anyone Son You, Ever’

MJF shared a bit of life advice on his social media with his fans, advising them not to ever let someone “son” them. The AEW World Champion posted to his account, writing:

“If you’ve been at a job for a small number of years but at a high level for a majority of it. You don’t have to listen to dumb motherfuckers that talk down to you and say they know better because they’ve been at the job for a large number of years but at a low level for a majority of it. Respect everyone. But don’t let anyone son you, ever.”

When a fan asked if this applied to Jerry Lynn in MJF’s case, the AEW star wrote:

“I wouldn’t call WWE/WCW/TNA/ECW/ROH/GWF low level. Study the sport you love.”

