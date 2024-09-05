wrestling / News

MJF Comments On Busting Open Daniel Garcia On AEW Dynamite

September 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Daniel Garcia MJF 9-4-24 Image Credit: AEW

MJF bloodied Daniel Garcia on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he commented on the action afterward. As reported, MJF busted Garcia open on Wednesday’s show, cracking him open with a bottle as Garcia ran to fight him in the opening segment. MJF posted to Twitter after the segment to take suggest he planned to do more of the same at All Out.

The former World Champion wrote:

“I got a taste of your blood.

I want more.”

