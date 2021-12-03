MJF On His Dueling Promo With CM Punk, Being In Punk’s Head

MJF recently discussed his recent promo duel with CM Punk and how he believes he is in Punk’s head at the moment. The dastardly AEW star was on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his promo duel with CM Punk: “Look, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel special. I think one of the reasons that we had over a million viewers watching our segment when we had the greatest verbal joust in the history of this sport is because it is special. It’s something that people have been calling for for a very long time. CM Punk was considered to be the greatest guy on the stick of his generation and I’m considered to be the greatest guy on the stick of mine. That’s exactly what it was, it was special.”

On working with Punk: “Do I think CM Punk is special anymore? Maybe. I don’t know. Do I think he’s on my level? Absolute not. So the feeling I get is very interesting, it’s hard to put my finger on, it’s hard to understand. Because I was a huge fan of CM Punk growing up. I’ll go as far as to say I idolized the man. Now here I am, I am grown, I am 25 years old and there’s some kid out there who’s watching me on TV, against the person that I was watching on TV and we are going back and forth on the mic and I’m verbally assassinating him. So, it is weird, it is interesting.”

On his strategy against Punk: “I think it is very obvious I am in CM Punk’s head right now. I think it’s very clear, I think right now, CM Punk is on the verge of a mental break. Once that mental break happens I know I completely have him in the psalm of my hands. I think we are getting closer and closer, I saw that flicker go off for just a millisecond. When I said that I’m going to put Larry to sleep, I saw the flicker. I saw the CM Punk of old as he was rushing up that ramp. Let me tell you something, it caused a legitimate adrenaline rush inside of me. I loved every second of it.”