MJF on Growing Out of Wanting to Become a ‘Kane-Like’ & ‘LOD-Esque’ Character

– While speaking to the Game Marks Podcast, AEW wrestler MJF discussed how he originally wanted to be a dark and brooding character for his career, similar to Kane, but he grew out of that phase. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“I always thought that I was going to be this dark, brooding, black face paint around the eyes, Kane-like, Legion of Doom-esque character and the character name was Mad Max and I remember, I always gave my guy a red mohawk with long tights, black boots, and a skull with a big leather jacket. Then, I grew out of being a complete fucking loser and I realized I should just be myself and start making Maxwell Jacob Friedman, a fun-loving guy that everyone likes. Beloved by all and has a little bit of money. Not a lot, but a comfortable amount of money.”

MJF will face Sammy Guevara in the main event for next week’s AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, June 30 on TNT.