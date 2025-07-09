MJF on His Experience Working On Happy Gilmore 2, Wants To Act With John Cena

MJF recently spoke about acting in Happy Gilmore 2 and his hopes to act with John Cena one day. The AEW star has a role in the comedy sequel, which hits Netflix later this month, and spoke with TV Insider for a new interview talking about his acting aspirations. You can see highlights below:

On Adam Sandler being a wrestling fan: “He is. He is also a big MJF fan, and I’m a big Adam Sandler fan.”

On his experience on set: “This is my second film. I also got to executive produce The Iron Claw. This film I’d say I for sure have a bigger role in. I loved every second of it. It felt like I was shooting with family. Very rarely do I feel like that in any environment. I don’t know if you realize this about me, but I can be a little bit prickly. I enjoyed being a Gilmore. I felt I will be a Gilmore for the rest of my life. I feel like whatever success that occurs in my career outside of the wrestling bubble I’m going to owe so much to Adam Sandler moving forward. If he ever needs anything, if his family ever needs anything, I would be there at the drop of a dime.”

On advice Sandler gave him: “I think the best advice came from Adam when I was picking his brain. He just told me to be myself. Whether I’m doing these media rounds or out in public, he told me to be myself. That was lovely to hear because a lot of people don’t really like me very much. I enjoyed that advice.”

On his acting aspirations: “Obviously. I want to work with John Cena at some point in my career. That would mean an awful lot to me. Whether that is inside the wrestling bubble or outside the wrestling bubble. That’s the first name that comes to mind for sure. I would say I have to throw Dave Bautista on that list too. Also, my good buddy Paul Walter Hauser. I think he is one of the best actors in the world. To be involved in a project with him would be an awful lot.”

On the perception around wrestlers as actors changing: “It’s easier because of the work that The Rock, Bautista and Cena put in. Also, I feel so stupid now because Dwayne [Johnson] is also on that list I spoke about earlier too. This was a great question. You might be the only interview that gave me a question I liked. Growing up, you’re watching these guys break this mold that unfortunately Terry Bollea [Hulk Hogan] created by being one of the worst actors of all-time with Santa with Muscles, Mr. Nanny, and all that genuine garbage. Here are three men who are just great actors and proving to the world what we do is really difficult. It takes a certain type of star power to make it to the top of the professional wrestling industry. Dare I say it’s just as hard or harder than making it in the acting industry. I think those three guys broke the mold and allowed a guy like me to really get opportunities in the land of Hollywood.”