– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso ahead of tonight’s AEW Winter Is Coming event, AEW World Champion MJF discussed his title match set for tonight against Ricky Starks, recent list, and why he doesn’t try to wrestle more. Below are some highlights.

MJF on tonight’s show: “People have been waiting for fresh and new. They’ve been begging for it. Now, in the main event of AEW Dynamite, the MJF show, you get two homegrown guys wrestling for the most important world title in professional wrestling.”

On sitting on the sidelines after he beat Cody Rhodes in 2020: “People might not remember this, but after my feud with Cody Rhodes [in 2020], I was sat. I was sat out. Literally. I had to sit behind the guardrail. I sat beside Shawn Spears and Shawn Dean and Sonny Kiss and all these other people, and I had to sit there and watch the shows. I remember thinking to myself, ‘Are you guys f—ing stupid? I’m literally the biggest star here. What’s happening here?’”

MJF on his recent list: “Did you see the list I made? The internet freaked out hoping and wishing that someone knocks me off their throne. Every single Wednesday, you’re going to see me make people. That’s the Friedman rub. It puts people on a different level.”

On why he doesn’t wrestle more: “Wrestling fans get upset with me for not wrestling more. I hear, ‘MJF, you should wrestle more.’ F— you; you wrestle. It hurts. I’m not a f—ing mark loser like Bryan Danielson where I’m feigning [sic] to get in the ring every week because I’m a wrestling hipster nerd. You know what I care about? Making the most amount of money I can in the shortest amount of time possible, and maintaining my mental and physical health. I’m not going to go out and kill my body for people who are fickle. One second, you’re beloved. Then you’re hated. That shows you how fickle, disgusting and putrid mark wrestling fans are. One second, you think MJF is the best thing since sliced bread. The next, you want someone to get the belt off me as soon as possible. And they don’t even realize it. It sickens me.”

MJF defends the title tonight against Ricky Starks at AEW Winter Is Coming. The card is being held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.