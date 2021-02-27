MJF On Learning From Jim Cornette in MLW, Not ‘Sucking Up’ To Wrestling Fans

MJF is one of the biggest heat-getters in wrestling today, and he talked about how much of that he learned from Jim Cornette and more in a recent interview. The AEW star was on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about why he won’t ever be the guy who “sucks up” to fans, which managers he’s drawn inspiration from, and more. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

MJF on learning from Jim Cornette: “Of course! Of course, man. So I worked with Jim Cornette more than I think people realize when I was in Major League Wrestling. And getting to go back and forth with him — look, is he a fan of guys on my roster? Absolutely not, but if I’m being honest, neither am I. But he’s a very smart guy, he understands how to manipulate an audience. I loved his work, I loved Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan’s work. Even Grand Wizard. He might not have necessarily been the greatest promo of all time? But the guy understood how to manipulate a crowd without even speaking. I mean, there’s been so many great managers of the past. Paul Heyman obviously. We’re both Jews, we’re both very affluent. And we’re both very good at speaking and we’re both from New York. so Paul Heyman also another guy who is most certainly a big influence on me.”

MJF on his issue with wrestler’s behavior on social media: “So for me personally? I am not a character, I am not portraying anyone, this is me 24/7. I have an issue with guys in my generation looking and appearing and acting a certain way on their TV set. And then they go on the Twitter machine and they’re like, ‘Ah, geewillikers! Thanks for watching my match tonight! I love you guys! Kiss kiss, hug hug,’ after they literally just had like a stabbing on TV. Or they beat up somebody’s grandmother, and then they’re taking to Twitter and talking about how much they love this business, and they love the fans. It makes me sick to my stomach, dude. And so for me personally? I’m never going to be the guy that sucks up to the audience. I’m never going to look for likes or retweets. I’m just gonna be me 24/7. And I think that’s what makes the best stars in professional wrestling.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Wrestling Perspective Podcast with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.